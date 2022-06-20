Puzzle of four bodies dumped in Kiambu with missing private parts

Lari resident in Kiambu County are in shock after four mutilated bodies were found dumped at Kijabe forest within the county.

The bodies, which were discovered on Saturday and Sunday bore marks of torture, with some of them having private parts missing, in what has sent the residents into panic.

Locals informed police of the presence of the bodies one body was discovered on Saturday, three on Sunday.

“We suspect that the four were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped within this area,” Philip Kamau, one of the residents said.

“All the four bodies had deep cuts to the neck, and chopped private parts. We are now scared because this is new to this area,” he added.

While confirming the incident, Lari Police commander Adamson Furaha said that they were had opened investigations to track the killers.

The finding of the bodies come barely three weeks after two bodies were fished out of River Tana in Embu County.

The two are yet to be identified.

Police said the two young men were suspected to have been murdered.

The bodies are still lying unclaimed at the Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mortuary workers told the Nation that no one had come to the morgue to identify the bodies or claim them.

"The bodies were brought to the mortuary by the police but they are yet to be claimed," one attendant said.

Mbeere South police boss Gregory Mutiso said the process of identifying the bodies had started.

"We have taken fingerprints from the victims for analysis in a bid to establish the identity of the slain young men aged 25 and 30," Mr Mutiso said.

He added: "We have no clue why the victims were eliminated but we have launched investigations to find the motive behind the heinous act and those implicated," he said.

He appealed to those who have lost relatives to help identify the bodies.

He said the men were strangled and their bodies stashed in gunny bags before being thrown into the river.