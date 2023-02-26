Body of woman packed inside sack found outside Thika Technical Training Institute

Police in Kiambu County are investigating an incident where a female body was found packed in a sack and dumped outside Thika Technical Training Institute on Sunday morning.

Thika West Sub County Deputy County Commissioner Mr Mbogo Mathioya said the incident is being investigated.

“Our teams are already on it... Scene of crime officers have profiled the incident. The body looks 30 years old,” he said.

Mr Ngumo said the body was removed to General Kago mortuary where a postmortem will be conducted.

“We will try to establish her identity and the next of kin. We will investigate circumstances under which she died, packed in the sack and dumped,” Mr Mathioya said.

The 9 am incident left area residents confused as students at the institution claimed the body was not there in the morning.

Some residents claimed to have seen a motorcycle rider drop the pack at around 8 am while others talked of a probox car they suspect had dumped the body at around 7 am.

“I had passed by the scene at 8 am and even made a call while standing at the specific place the body has been found. It was not there, to mean this is a broad daylight dumping of a human body,” said a resident.

Mr Mathioya urged those with missing person reports about women in their 30s to try and visit the mortuary for identification.

“We have started receiving calls enquiring about the identity of the body. But the best way to do it is availing yourselves at the said mortuary,” he said.

He said the whole issue is a crime of murder “and we are now treating it as such”.