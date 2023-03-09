Kiambu man, 80, main suspect in Sh3.2m alcohol and narcotics consignment

Police in Kiambu County on Thursday arrested an 80-year-old man in connection with a Sh3.2million consignment of bhang and illicit liquor.

"The suspect was arrested in Ruaka village after a tip off from the public. We raided his place and we found the contraband," said Kiambu county police boss Perminus Kioi.

Mr Kioi said the suspect will be arraigned in court on Friday.

"We have taken samples of the brew and bhang to the government chemist to ascertain their potency. We also want to make sure we have arrested some of his accomplices who escaped," he said.

This came as the Murang'a South security committee on Thursday ordered the indefinite closure of 12 bars in connection to breaching operation hours, selling of contraband and criminal activities.

Maragua Division Assistant County Commissioner Joshua Okello said "by adhering to the presidential directive that sanity in alcohol trade be restored, we have by the advice of multi-sectoral team decided to temporary close down the establishments.

"The most notable closure is Coro Bar, where two people died in in-house violence on Sunday; Jupiter that attacked an endorsement officer and secured escape of drinkers who were caught taking alcohol before time; and Generation Bar suspected of selling illicit brews," he said.

He added that the crackdown will be sustained in Maragua town and its environs.