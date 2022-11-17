Police demolish stalls in Embu in a crackdown against drug dealers

Police on Wednesday demolished stalls worth thousands of shillings in a major operation to flush out bhang dealers at Karingari market in Embu County.

Led by the Nembure assistant county commissioner Abukala Noor, the officers descended on the stalls for the better part of the morning, accusing their owners of being involved in the illegal drug trade.

The officers pulled down the business structures and set them ablaze.

However, the owners, mostly aged between 20 and 30 years escaped the police dragnet and fled through the nearby coffee farms with the officers in hot pursuit.

Business was halted at the usually busy market as traders hurriedly closed their shops and took off in panic.

Mr Noor said the drug dealers have been trading in bhang in total disregard of the rule of law.

"These young men have been smoking and selling bhang in this market, triggering protests from residents," said Mr Noor.

Police setting ablaze demolished stalls belonging to suspected drug dealers at Karingari market on November 17, 2022. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

He lamented that drug trade was widespread in the area and those involved must be arrested and charged in court.

Mr Noor said the war on illicit trade will continue until all the dealers were arrested and prosecuted.

The administrator said the dealers also steal chickens belonging to the residents and hide them inside the stalls.

"In one of the stalls, we found chicken believed to have been stolen hidden there. This is unacceptable," he said.

Mr Noor observed that most of the markets in the area had been turned into bhang dens, warning that drug traders will not be spared.

"We shall raid all the markets and arrest the drug dealers for prosecution," said Mr Noor.

The residents thanked the police for their quick response, saying bhang was spoiling the youths.