Two theft suspects lynched in Embu

Two suspected chicken thieves were lynched on Monday by residents of Gakindu village in Embu County.

The suspects were burnt beyond recognition.

Witnesses said residents spotted the two young men, who were yet to be identified, carrying two chickens believed to have been stolen from the village and challenged them to surrender.

The suspects defied the orders and fled in different directions, but they were cornered and beaten unconscious.

The angry residents then doused the men in petrol and set them ablaze.

Police arrived shortly after the fatal attack and took the remains of the two men to the Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

Residents claimed the slain suspects were part of a gang that raided homesteads at night and stole valuables.

"We have lost so many items to the organised gang that has invaded our village," one resident said.

Mwea sub-county police boss Emmanuel Kiplang'at said the suspects were going to Gategi market when they were attacked and killed.

He said police were investigating the killings.

Mr Kiplang'at warned residents against taking the law into their own hands, reminding them that suspects should be handed over to the police for questioning and prosecution but not to be lynched.

He said those found to have participated in the killings will be arrested and prosecuted.

The incident came a few days after seven members of the same family died in a house fire in Ngimari village in a suspected arson attack.