Suspected female drug dealer arrested in Narok

drug peddler

A suspected female drug peddler has been arrested at Ololung'a trading centre in Narok South Sub-County. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Robert Kiplagat

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A suspected female bhang peddler has been arrested at Ololung'a trading centre in Narok South Sub-County. 

According to area Deputy County Commissioner Mr Felix Kisalu, the sub-county security officials were tipped off by the public about the sale of marijuana to students and the public in the Junction area of Ololunga.

During the ambush, the officers seized 132 rolls of bhang and 3,600 rolling sleeves in 56 sachets.

Related

The suspect is being detained at Ololulunga Police Station. Police have said the suspect will be arraigned upon completion of investigations.  

Mr Kisalu said the suspect is believed to be behind the sale of drugs which has led to an increase in juvenile delinquency, immorality and petty crimes in the area including indiscipline cases in schools.

He lauded the public for sharing credible crime intelligence in their neighbourhood that led to the arrest of the suspect. 

He, however, revealed that the operation to weed out drug cartels in the county will be intensified.

[email protected]   

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.