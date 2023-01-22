Suspected female drug dealer arrested in Narok

A suspected female bhang peddler has been arrested at Ololung'a trading centre in Narok South Sub-County.

According to area Deputy County Commissioner Mr Felix Kisalu, the sub-county security officials were tipped off by the public about the sale of marijuana to students and the public in the Junction area of Ololunga.

During the ambush, the officers seized 132 rolls of bhang and 3,600 rolling sleeves in 56 sachets.

The suspect is being detained at Ololulunga Police Station. Police have said the suspect will be arraigned upon completion of investigations.

Mr Kisalu said the suspect is believed to be behind the sale of drugs which has led to an increase in juvenile delinquency, immorality and petty crimes in the area including indiscipline cases in schools.

He lauded the public for sharing credible crime intelligence in their neighbourhood that led to the arrest of the suspect.