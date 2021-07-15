Kiambaa contest narrows down to Jubilee's Njama and UDA's Njuguna

Vote tallying

Officials of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) tallying votes cast in Kiambaa Constituency by-election at Karuri High School on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans habil | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

With the clock about to strike midnight at Karuri High School where tallying for the Kiambaa parliamentary and Muguga Ward MCA by-elections is underway, the contest has narrowed down to a two-horse race.

