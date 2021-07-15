Kiambaa contest narrows down to Jubilee's Njama and UDA's Njuguna

With the clock about to strike midnight at Karuri High School where tallying for the Kiambaa parliamentary and Muguga Ward MCA by-elections is underway, the contest has narrowed down to a two-horse race.

In the Kiambaa MP race, UDA's John Njuguna held a narrow lead over Jubilee Party's Kariri Njama, while in the Muguga Ward contest, Jubilee's Githinji Mungera had a narrow lead over UDA's Kamau Thumbi.

The mood was calm at the main tallying centre with political party agents waiting patiently as IEBC staff tallied the ballots.

An IEBC official takes part in vote counting for the Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election at Kimuga polling centre on July 15, 2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Polling centres were closed at about 5pm, with Karuri High School being the main tallying centre where results will likely be announced by the polling agency.

Polls opened early Thursday in Kiambaa MP and Muguga Ward MCA races in Kiambu County.

A voter casts their ballot at Karuri Primary School in Kiambaa constituency on July 15, 2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Naton Media Group

Hundreds of residents made their way to various polling stations as early as 4am. By 6.30am, long queues could be seen at various centres such as Karuri High School.

Vote counting underway in Kiambaa

Eight parliamentary candidates fight to replace Paul Koinange who died in March. But the race has narrowed to a fierce contest between the Jubilee Party and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that is linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

The candidates are: Kariri Njama (Jubilee Party), Joe Njuguna Wanjiku (UDA), Evans Gichia (Peoples Party of Kenya), Willie Mbugua (Independent), Koromo Muchugi (Federal Party Kenya), David Mugo (Independent), Wanjiru Muthaka (PNU) and Njoroge Ngugi (TND Party).

Kariri Njama, Jubilee's candidate in the Kiambaa by-election, casts his ballot at Gacii Primary School on July 15, 2021. Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina (right) presents a certificate to John Njuguna to vie for the Kiambaa parliamentary seat at the party headquarters. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

In Muguga Ward, Jubilee Party candidate Mr Githinji Mungera will be facing UDA candidate Kamau Thumbi.

UDA Muguga Ward candidate Kamau Thumbi casts his ballot

Kiambaa constituency has 96,000 registered voters. Voting will take place in 154 polling stations spread across 5 wards.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

Tuesday, the rival campaign teams traded accusations of vote rigging, without providing evidence, raising tensions around an election that is viewed as the first direct conflict between President Kenyatta, who met the Jubilee candidates in State House last week, and his rebel deputy.

A voter searches for his name at Muchatha Primary school polling centre on July 15, 2021 during the Kiambaa by-election. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Voters at Gacii Primary School polling centre on July 15, 2021 during the Kiambaa by-election. Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya (in brown jacket) at Kimuga polling centre during the Kiambaa by-election on July 15, 2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Litmus test

The Kiambaa MP seat fell vacant after legislator Paul Koinange succumbed to Covid-19 complications in March this year, while the Muguga Ward seat, also in Kiambu, fell vacant after MCA Eliud Ngugi also succumbed to coronavirus.

The outcome of the two mini polls is widely seen as a litmus test, not only for Jubilee, which is keen to fight off the perception that President Uhuru Kenyatta's home turf has rebelled, but also for DP William Ruto-linked UDA party.