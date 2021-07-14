We're ready for Kiambaa poll, says IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said it's all systems go for tomorrow’s by-elections in Kiambaa Constituency and Muguga Ward respectively, with the latter's outcome eagerly awaited as the Jubilee Party and the William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) face off in the home county of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

