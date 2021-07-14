We're ready for Kiambaa poll, says IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said it's all systems go for tomorrow’s by-elections in Kiambaa Constituency and Muguga Ward respectively, with the latter's outcome eagerly awaited as the Jubilee Party and the William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) face off in the home county of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kiambaa by-election: Police officers arrive ahead of polls

The Kiambaa MP seat fell vacant after legislator Paul Koinange succumbed to Covid-19 complications in March this year, while the Muguga Ward seat, also in Kiambu, fell vacant after MCA Eliud Ngugi also succumbed to coronavirus.

Former Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange during a past event. He died in March 2021. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Kiambaa constituency returning officer Peter Muigai, while addressing the press at Karuri Secondary School on Wednesday, said all the necessary arrangements have been made ahead of the polls tomorrow.

"We have no challenge so far...We have all the materials and what is remaining is dispatching our officers to the field," he said.

IEBC indicated that the Kiambaa by-election will have 154 polling stations. The constituency has 96,000 registered voters.

At the same time, Mr Muigai warned politicians and voters against voter influencing, saying those who engage in the electoral malpractice will face the law.

He also warned voters against taking photos of marked ballots, reminding them that it is illegal and punishable.

The electoral body also said that arrangements are in place to abide by Ministry of Health regulations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The candidates

The Kiambaa MP race has attracted eight candidates: Kariri Njama (Jubilee Party), Joe Njuguna Wanjiku (UDA), Evans Gichia (Peoples Party of Kenya), Willie Mbugua (Independent), Koromo Muchugi (Federal Party Kenya), David Mugo (Independent), Wanjiru Muthaka (PNU) and Njoroge Ngugi (TND Party).

Jubilee Party's Kiambaa MP aspirant Kariri Njama during campaigns in Gachie, Kiambu County, on June 13, 2021. Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina (right) presents a certificate to John Njuguna to vie for the Kiambaa parliamentary seat at the party headquarters. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Mr Njama is a businessman who runs a security supply and consultancy firm while Mr Wanjiku is also a businessman with interests in car importation. Mr Gichia is an accountant turned businessman who owns a local college, Printax Computer College, as well as a driving school.

Mr Mbugua, who is vying as an independent candidate, is also a businessman while Mr Muchugi is a former military officer.

Mr Mugo who is vying as an independent candidate is a boda boda rider, Ms Muthaka is a medical doctor and Mr Ngugi is a retired educator.