Kiambaa by-election: Jubilee intensifies campaigns

The Jubilee camp made up President Uhuru Kenyatta's close allies on Sunday camped in Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, to drum up support for Kariri Njama, its candidate in the much anticipated by-election set for July 15.

The Kiambaa seat fell vacant after MP Paul Koinange succumbed to Covid-19-related complications in March.

Those who campaigned for Mr Njama included Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, MPs Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri) Jude Nyomo (Kiambu Town), Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya) and Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), and Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia.

They said that once in office, he will complete the projects Koinange launched.

Governor Nyoro, who campaigned in Gachie and Karura, said voting for the Jubilee candidate will mean acknowledging the good work President Uhuru Kenyatta has done for Kiambu and the country at large.

It will show President Kenyatta still commands respect and political influence in the Mount Kenya region and beyond," he said.

“Let us support our candidate to the end because he is the choice of our President, whom we love. His win will be a win for our President, who is our political kingpin in Central Kenya and a national symbol of unity in our country.”

Kiambaa MP aspirant John Njuguna, of the United Democratic Alliance, briefs the media at the party's headquarters on May 21, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Priority areas

Mr Njama said he will prioritise repairing roads in deplorable states and that his administration will be people-centred as he will focus on the public’s ideas.

“Voting for me will mean sending me to the President to tell him of the challenges here so that they can be addressed,” he told a crowd in Gachie town.

Jubilee is facing stiff competition from United Democratic Alliance candidate John Njuguna. The party has been making inroads in Kiambaa, targeting young people with a business and empowerment approach.

The two parties have also fielded candidates in Muguga Ward, whose MCA also succumbed to Covid-19.

Jubilee’s win in both areas will likely mean that President Kenyatta is still a formidable force. The party suffered an embarrassment in Juja, where its candidate lost to George Koimburi of People’s Empowerment Party, which is linked to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Mr Kuria is a close political ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Politically, UDA’s win in Muguga and Kiambaa will show the party is gaining acceptance in Mount Kenya, where Jubilee has been dominant since Mr Kenyatta became President in 2013.