Kiambaa by-election: Jubilee intensifies campaigns

Kiambaa MP aspirant Kariri Njama

Jubilee Party's Kiambaa MP aspirant Kariri Njama during campaigns in Gachie, Kiambu County, on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Governor Nyoro, who campaigned in Gachie and Karura, said voting for the Jubilee candidate will mean acknowledging the good work President Uhuru Kenyatta has done for Kiambu and the country at large.

The Jubilee camp made up President Uhuru Kenyatta's close allies on Sunday camped in Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, to drum up support for Kariri Njama, its candidate in the much anticipated by-election set for July 15.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.