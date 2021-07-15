Kiambaa by-election: Amos Kimunya clashes with youth at polling station

Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya on Thursday found himself in trouble after a group of young people accused him of trying to influence voters in the Kiambaa by-election.

The locals confronted the majority leader at Kimuga polling station and demanded that he leaves the area.

Mr Kimunya said he was there as a Jubilee agent and that rumours of voter bribery are mere allegations.

Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya at Kimuga polling centre during the Kiambaa by-election on July 15, 2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Police officers moved quickly at the polling station and restored calmness.

The Kiambaa MP seat fell vacant after legislator Paul Koinange succumbed to Covid-19 complications in March this year.

Former Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange during a past event. He died in March 2021. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The Kiambaa MP race has attracted eight candidates: Kariri Njama (Jubilee Party), Joe Njuguna Wanjiku (UDA), Evans Gichia (Peoples Party of Kenya), Willie Mbugua (Independent), Koromo Muchugi (Federal Party Kenya), David Mugo (Independent), Wanjiru Muthaka (PNU) and Njoroge Ngugi (TND Party).

Mr Njama is a businessman who runs a security supply and consultancy firm while Mr Wanjiku is also a businessman with interests in car importation.

Mr Gichia is an accountant turned businessman who owns a local college, Printax Computer College, as well as a driving school.

Mr Mbugua, who is vying as an independent candidate, is also a businessman while Mr Muchugi is a former military officer.