Gachie tragedy: One worker dies after rescue from collapsed building

gachie building collapse

Rescue workers at the collapsed building in Gachie on August 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

A construction worker who was rescued from a five-storey building that collapsed in Gachie has died.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.