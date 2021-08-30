8 still trapped as police hunt owner of collapsed Gachie building

Two construction workers have been evacuated while eight are still missing after a residential building collapsed in Gachie, Kiambu County.

The five-storey residential building came tumbling down of Monday afternoon.

Rescue workers at the collapsed building in Gachie on August 30, 2021. Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

According to Kiambu County police commander Ali Nuno, no deaths have been reported so far.

Evacuation of those trapped is ongoing.

Rescue efforts are being spearheaded by the Kenya Red Cross, Nairobi Metropolitan Services and army officers.

Rescue workers at the collapsed building in Gachie on August 30, 2021. Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

The residential building was under construction when it caved in.

"What is known is that the construction workers were putting up a shrub on the 5th floor when the building caved in. There were more than 10 construction workers when the building collapsed. We have evacuated eight and we have spotted two under the debris," Mr Nuno told nation.africa.

Hunt for building owner

He said the owner of the collapsed building is being sought after it emerged that construction had been stopped after the developer failed to meet some requirements set by the Kiambu County Government.

Emotions ran high as anxious family members milled around the building seeking to know the fate of their loved ones.

More to follow...