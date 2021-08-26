Nine dead after crane hitch at Qwetu Kilimani building
Nine people have died on Thursday afternoon after a crane malfunctioned and threw them off a building in Nairobi.
Kilimani OCPD Andrew Mbogo said the nine include seven Kenyans and two Chinese workers. Another person sustained injuries.
The incident happened at the proposed Qwetu hostels in Hurlingham.
Their bodies have been taken to Chiromo Mortuary.
According to a witness, who is also a worker at the construction site, the incident happened around 12.30pm and only one person escaped unhurt.
The area was a no-go zone after it was placed under military police protection.
More to follow