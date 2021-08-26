Nine dead after crane hitch at Qwetu Kilimani building

A worker at the site narrating what happened.

Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nine people have died on Thursday afternoon after a crane malfunctioned and threw them off a building in Nairobi.

