Murkomen wants PSVs fitted with dashboard cameras in bid to curb road crashes

The government is pushing to repeal traffic rules with a view to deploying technology to net offenders and impose punitive fines so as to curb road carnage.

Public Service Sehicles, trucks and school buses will have dashboard cameras and gadgets that will pinpoint real time location and speed of a vehicle.

The changes are expected to come into effect in the next six months and not later than one year from now.

The manner in which traffic police officers are deployed will also be affected in the ongoing reforms in the National Police Service (NPS).

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua admitted the public transport sector had for decades been chaotic and there was a need to put an end to it by restoring sanity.





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has a word with Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetan'gula (centre) and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen when they joined friends, and other leaders in comforting families of the 52 victims and survivors of the Londiani accident tragedy during interdenominational prayers in Londiani town in Kericho County on July 4, 2023. Photo credit: DPCS

Mr Gachagua said former Minister for Internal Security the late John Michuki attempted (during President Mwai Kibaki’s administration) to tame chaos on Kenya roads using the available means at the time, but time had come to change the approach.

Mr Michuki pioneered installation of speed governors and seat belts in public service vehicles as a means of reducing the death toll on Kenyan roads.

Speaking during a memorial service and fundraising for the 52 people who lost their lives in the Londiani junction accident in Kericho county, the DP said implementation of the proposed reforms will be painful in the interim, but good in the long term.

"We are rolling out reforms in the National Police Service (NPS) that will also touch on the traffic police department and a report will be handed to the President (William Ruto) in a few weeks’ time" Mr Gachagua said.

"The President will in the next two weeks meet all formation commanders and county commanders in the spirit of consultation. Nobody used to rationalize what they are directed to do. But all that is set to change" Mr Gachagua said.

The DP who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Mr Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads), Ms Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection) and Ms Susan Nakumicha (Health), said the police should not be wholly blamed for bribe taking as those giving them were equally breaking the law.

"Even those policemen taking bribes are a reflection of society. They are a product of this society. It is the people giving them bribes. The giver and the taker of the bribes are equally guilty," Mr Gachagua said.

CS Murkomen said new regulations on road safety will be issued and there was a need for support from the public and parliament so as to curb further loss of lives in the country.

“In the proposed regulations, all commercial, public and school vehicles will be fitted with dashboard cameras, gadgets and software applications that pinpoints the location and speed the car is cruising at,” Mr Murkomen said.

It will also show where and when the car was last serviced and by whom, with the details linked to the National Traffic and Safety Authority (NTSA).

For public service vehicles, the Saccos managing the fleet of motor vehicles (Psvs) will be required to install the gadgets and provide the details to NTSA.

“We have looked at all the available options and realised that for all the gadgets to be installed, it would not cost more than Sh 30,000 to the owners. If that will save lives, then we have no options but to implement it,” Mr Murkomen said.

He reiterated that to curb road carnage, the government will relocate all open air markets and hawkers along the highways.

It came as Governors – Dr Erick Mutai (Kericho), Mr Stephen Sang (Nandi), Mr Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mr Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu) and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Members of Parliament at the function called on the government to redesign the main highways to curb accidents and loss of lives.

They said dual carriageways should be constructed across the country and immediate intervention measures be put in place to ensure accidents are reduced.





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua making his address when he joined friends and other leaders in comforting families of the 52 victims and survivors of the Londiani accident tragedy during inter-denominational prayers in Londiani town in Kericho County on July 4, 2023. Photo credit: DPCS

Mr Gachagua said each of the families who lost their loved ones in the accident will receive Sh 300,000 while survivors will get Sh 200,000 each.

Dr Mutai (Governor) announced that the county government of Kericho will waive mortuary fees for the families of the victims while treatment costs will also be shouldered by his administration.

"A total of 14 of the victims are from Kedowa Kimukul ward a short distance from the scene of the accident while others are from neighbouring counties - Narok, Nakuru, Nandi, Baringo and Bomet," Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot said.

Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai said 13 victims were from his constituency and the majority had relocated to Londiani junction after the construction of Mau Summit Total interchange on the Nakuru- Eldoret and Mau Summit Total-Kericho highway.

"There is a need to remodel the interchanges to allow for small scale traders and hawkers to conduct their business," Mr Mutai said.

Governors – Mutai, Rotich, Bii and Sang said traffic offenders should be made to pay heavy fines and a fund be created to manage the money collected as opposed to putting it in a pool.

“As a county, we have given directives that have been implemented and received favourably, for immediate relocation of hawkers and traders operating in the open along the highways,” Dr Mutai said.

Mr Cheruiyot said there was a need to take drastic measures against those flouting traffic rules and causing loss of lives and property in the country.

"Countries that have reduced road accidents drastically are those that punish those causing road carnage. Kenya should put in place punitive measures against those flouting traffic rules and causing accidents" Mr Cheruiyot.

Mr Cheruiyot said "We should make use of technology, install cameras and impose instants fines against those flouting traffic rules on Kenyan roads,"

Senators – Mr Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Mr Julius Murgor (West Pokot), Ms Tabitha Karanja (Nakuru) Ms Joyce Korir (nominated) said the laws governing traffic were in place, but the challenge was enforcing them and that sanity has to be restored on Kenyan roads as a matter of urgency.

Calls have been made to find a conducive environment for hawkers and traders operating along the highways, without making them lose business.

"There is a need for the government to relocate all traders operating from the highway so as to curb loss of lives through accidents" Mr Richard Yegon, the Bomet East MP said.

"We do not need road blocks but mobile police who should be stationed in areas where motorists are known for over-speeding. The road blocks have been turned to money minting stations for the police officers" Mr Johana Ngeno, the Emurua Dikirr MP said.