State issues tough rules after Londiani accident

The government has announced a raft of road safety measures following the Friday evening accident in Londiani.

Among the measures announced by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is the shifting of markets on the road reserves.





Public service and commercial vehicle drivers will be re-tested before renewing licences while speed limits will be revised, bumps erected and signage done on the Londiani stretch.





At the same time, Mr Murkomen said the government would install speed cameras on the stretch and see to it that motor vehicle inspection in harmonised among East Africa Community (EAC) member countries.





Authorities in counties along major highways have been directed to initiate road safety awareness programmes while The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and police were ordered to intensify anti-drink driving operations.





The government will also target petrol stations selling adulterated fuel.





Mr minister added that the moves would be undertaken by the national and county governments in an effort to reduce loss of lives on roads.





Mr Murkomen issued the guidelines after visiting the scene of the accident.





He was accompanied by Lands Cabinet Secretary Zack Njeru.





The Transport CS said county governments should secure land for the construction of open-air markets, a programme to be funded by the national administration.





He said the new moves would not be implemented haphazardly as they need to be planned properly.





“I will give directive after consultations to ensure Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kura) roads are designed properly. Kenyans should conduct their business without endangering lives,” Mr Murkomen said.





The redesign of roads and moving trading centres, he said, would commence from Mombasa to Malaba.





“As much as we want people to do business without hindrance, the environment needs to be conducive and should not endanger the lives of traders, customers and pedestrians,” Mr Murkomen said.





Many trading centres have open-air markets with wares and food sold by the roadside.





It has been clear all along, that makeshift structures by the roadside were disasters in-waiting.





Almost all bus stages are crowded, with hawkers selling their goods, including food, to commuters in an unhygienic manner.





Some traders literally stand in the middle of the road displaying chickens, beans, carrots, mangoes and other foodstuff.





Kericho Governor Erick Mutai his his administration is ready to purchase land using emergency funds to enable the government set up proper structures for the small-scale traders to operate from.





Dr Mutai added that building the stalls away from the main highway would also ensure businesses are organised.





The governor said his administration would work with the national government to reduce road accidents.





“We do not want to see a repeat of what happened yesterday. It is unfortunate that most of those who died are women and young people,” the county boss said.





Mr Murkomen praised the media for the way it covered the incident.





“Journalists were consistent, accurate and responsible in their reporting of the incident,” the minister said.

Others accompanying him were Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Kericho Deputy Governor Fred Kirui, Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot and his Belgut colleague Nelson Koech.