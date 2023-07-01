Lucky to be alive: Evans Kidero's driver, bodyguard injured in Londiani accident

Trade and Investment Chief Administrative Secretary Evans Kidero's driver and bodyguard were involved in the gruesome accident at Londiani, along the Nakuru-Kericho highway on June 30, 2023.

Dr Kidero was not in the car at the time of the accident as he had sent his driver and bodyguard to Kisumu for some errands.

They were using a black Range Rover which was hit from behind and on the side.

A statement from Dr Kidero's communications officer, Jack Nduri, said the driver and security officer were at the scene when a driver of a trailer lost control and rammed several vehicles.

Kidero's bodyguard and driver were aboard this black Range Rover when it was hit from behind and on the side at Londiani by the ill fated truck.

“My driver and Sammy soldier (the bodyguard) were part of the accident victims at Londiani where more than 50 people lost their lives and a similar number in critical condition at various hospitals in Rift Valley. Our hearts go out to families who lost loved ones with heartfelt condolences and prayers,” Dr Kidero said in a statement.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said 52 people had died in the Friday evening accident.

In a video sent by the occupants of Dr Kidero's car, they can be heard recounting what happened.

One is heard saying said they were on their way home when their car was hit.

"We were hit by a trailer that lost control. We are safe but we can see several dead people on the ground," he said.





The occupant appeared frightened as he thanked God for his life.

Dr Kidero wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“We thank God for the lives of Christiano the driver and Sammy Soldier wuod asumbi. We continue to pray that God Will continue to oversee safety on our roads,” the CAS said.