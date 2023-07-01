Govt to relocate hawkers along highways, CS Murkomen says
The death toll following the grisly Londiani Junction accident has risen to 49 as of Saturday 9am, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen said when he visited the scene.
According to the CS, the government is working on relocating hawkers and open-air markets along the highways.
The Friday, June 30, 7pm accident involved a truck that was travelling from Nakuru towards Kericho that lost control and rammed into several matatus, private vehicles and motorcycles. It also crashed into hawkers by the roadside on the Muhoroni turn-off.
More follows...