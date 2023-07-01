President William Ruto, leaders mourn Londiani accident victims

President William Ruto and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen lead top government officials and leaders in condoling with the families of the Friday night Londiani Junction accident that claimed at least 48 lives.

At least 30 people were injured and rushed to various hospital in the area after the horrific accident that occured at around 7pm on June 30.

Others who have mourned the deaths are Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, his deputy Fred Kirui, Kericho Woman Rep Beatrice Kemei and Kipkelion East Member of Parliament Joseph Cherorot.

Ms Kemei and Mr Cherorot visited the scene on Friday night.

President Ruto, through his Twitter handle condoled with the families of the victims even as he wished those injured speedy recovery.

“The country mourns with the families who have lost loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani, Kericho County. It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising futures and business people who were on their daily chores,” he said.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors; you are in our thoughts. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially now when we are experiencing heavy rainfall.”

Mr Murkomen said by Saturday morning rescue efforts were underway involving officers from various agencies of national and county governments, elected leaders, the Red Cross and other well wishers.

“More information will be shared with the public. The rescue efforts will be followed by investigations to determine the cause of the crash.I take this opportunity to condole with the families, friends of the bereaved, and wish quick recovery to those injured following this tragic incident,” said Mr Murkomen.

Dr Mutai on his part assured that the county government had mobilised rescue efforts and that all nearby health facilities were on standby to attend to victims.

‘It is a sad day for the residents of Kericho county and Kenyans who lost their loved ones in the accident.'My heart is crushed. It is a dark moment for the people of Kericho. My heart goes out to families who have just lost their loved ones in the worst road carnage at Londiani Junction,” he said.

“We have mobilized our ambulances and got all our health facilities on standby. May God give us Grace and strength in this difficult time."

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr Abdi Hassan on Friday night at around 11:30 pm confirmed that at least 48 died in the accident and 30 were injured.

"We lost at least 48 people in the accident.The injured who were 30 have been rushed to various hospitals in Nakuru and Kericho Counties for treatment,”revealed Dr Abdi.

Nakuru Level Five Hospital had by Friday night received nine victims with three in a critical condition. The rest suffered fractures and soft tissue injuries.

According to Dr Hassan, nine vehicles including four 14-seater matatus, a bus and private vehicles were involved in the accident.

Several other victims of the accident were rushed to Kericho County Hospital, Central Hospital and Siloam Hospital for specialized treatment.

A matatu driver who identified himself as Peter Otieno said he was driving towards Nakuru from Kendu Bay when the accident occurred at around 6:30 pm on Friday.

“I was driving to Nairobi from Kendu Bay when I saw the truck hurtling down with the driver struggling to control it. I swerved to the left as I was climbing uphill, and the driver of the car that was behind me tried to overtake but was knocked by the truck,” Mr Otieno said.

According to the eye witness, out of the impact, the vehicle was thrown off road before it landed on a ditch as the truck went on to crash other cars on the road before overturning.

Mangled wreckages of the vehicles were still at the scene by 11pm Friday, with police struggling to free some of those said to be trapped by metals and rubber.

The accident involved a truck that was travelling from Nakuru towards Kericho which lost control and rammed into the nine vehicles.