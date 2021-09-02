Kericho-Nakuru highway accident claims three lives

Road accident

The wreckage of the matatu that collided with a truck at Jubat area along Kericho- Nakuru road on September 01, 2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge  &  Joseph Openda

What you need to know:

  • The accident happened less than a week after another accident claimed six lives on the same spot. 
  • Londiani Police boss on his part called on motorists to be more vigilant and adhere to the traffic rules.

Three people perished on Wednesday night in a road accident involving a 14-seater matatu and a truck at Jubat, Londiani area along Kericho-Nakuru highway.

