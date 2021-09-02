Kericho-Nakuru highway accident claims three lives

Three people perished on Wednesday night in a road accident involving a 14-seater matatu and a truck at Jubat, Londiani area along Kericho-Nakuru highway.

The accident, which comes less than a week after another accident claimed six lives on the same spot, raises concern about the increasing number of accidents happening just before the curfew hours.

Londiani Sub County Police Commander Joseph Mutungi said three occupants of the 14 seater matatu died on the spot during the 9pm accident. The driver of the truck however escaped unhurt.

According to the police boss, the driver of the matatu that was heading to Nakuru was trying to overtake another vehicle before it collided head on with the truck which was headed in the opposite direction.

The wreckage of the matatu that collided with a truck at Jubat area along Kericho- Nakuru road on September 01, 2021. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

“The 14-seater matatu had three occupants, including the driver, who died on the spot while the truck driver escaped unhurt," Mutungi said.

Bodies of the victims were moved to Molo sub county hospital mortuary while the wreckage of the vehicles were towed to Londiani police station.

Mr Mutungi said the Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

Stakeholders have complained that there has been a rush by the drivers to beat the 10 pm curfew imposed on the road by the government in its measures to curb spread of Covid-19.

The wreckage of the truck that collided with a matatu at Jubat area along Kericho- Nakuru road on September 01, 2021. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Rift Valley Matatu Owners Association chairman Mr Steve Muli blamed the police for propagating impunity along the roads by taking bribes.

Mr Muli noted that most drivers rush to beat the curfew hours in order to avoid giving hefty bribes to the police officers on the road.

“The officers tend to punish the matatu drivers who are caught up in the curfew by demanding huge bribes without considering the reasons for delay.

The wreckage of the matatu that collided with a truck at Jubat area along Kericho- Nakuru road on September 01, 2021. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Mr Muli further said that the National Transport and Safety Authority has relaxed their mandate of ensuring the vehicles do not over speed along the highway,” said Mr Muli.

He called on the agencies charged with ensuring road safety to step up their mandate.