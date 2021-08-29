Five killed, 5 critically injured in Londiani road crash

Five people died while five others were critically injured in a road accident at Londiani on the Kericho-Nakuru highway on Sunday afternoon.

The critically injured passengers were rushed to Kericho County Referral hospital for treatment after the 14-seater matatu they were travelling in rolled several times before landing in a ditch after a tyre burst.

Three other passengers, who sustained minor injuries were treated at the Londiani Sub County Hospital and discharged.

"The accident occurred as a result of a tyre burst with the matatu veering off the road and rolling before landing in a ditch," said Mr Joseph Mutungi , the Kipkelion East Sub County Police Commander.





Mr Mutungi said that the bodies of the victims were moved to Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary.

According to the police, the vehicle was travelling from Nakuru to Kisumu at the time of the accident.

The wreckage of the car was towed to Londiani Police Station.