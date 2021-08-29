Five killed, 5 critically injured in Londiani road crash

Londiani accident

The wreckage of a 14-seater matatu that crashed at Londiani on the Nakuru-Kericho highway on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Five people died while five others were critically injured in a road accident at Londiani on the Kericho-Nakuru highway on Sunday afternoon.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.