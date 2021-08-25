Six killed as matatu, lorry collide near Greensteads in Nakuru

Six people were killed on August 25, 2021 while several were injured after these two vehicles collided head-on near Greensteads along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

At least six people have been killed and scores injured following an accident near Greensteads along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

