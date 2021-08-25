Six killed as matatu, lorry collide near Greensteads in Nakuru

At least six people have been killed and scores injured following an accident near Greensteads along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The accident which occurred some minutes after 7pm on Wednesday involved a North Rift shuttle and a lorry.

Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri, who confirmed the incident, said the shuttle, which was heading towards Nakuru town, collided head-on with the lorry which was heading to the opposite direction.

Police are yet to establish the number of people who were in the two vehicles.

“We have confirmed that five males and a female died on the spot during the accident and an unconfirmed number suffered serious injuries,” said Ms Kiraguri.

The county police boss said the injured were rushed to various hospitals in Gilgil and Nakuru while the bodies of the six victims were taken to the Nakuru County mortuary.

The vehicle were towed to the Nakuru Police Station.

The accident caused a heavy traffic snarl up along the busy highway.

Ms Kiraguri said police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the crash.