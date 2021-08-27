James Mbugua
Cheboite Kigen

Driver recalls moments to Nakuru horror road crash

By  Joseph Openda  &  Marvin Mbugua

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mbugua, who is recuperating in hospital, said he was rescued by passers-by who arrived at the scene after the crash.
  • Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority show that the number of accidents this year increased as compared to last year. 

The driver of the lorry that was involved in a tragic road accident in which six people lost their lives on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway has said he was trying to avoid ramming into another vehicle full of passengers when the crash occurred. 

