Londiani Junction deserted after horrific road accident

Located on the Kericho-Kisumu highway, Londiani Junction is typically a bustling hub of activity.

The junction serves as the main shopping centre and market for residents of Londiani, Chepseon and Kedowa in Kipkelion East sub-county. Street vendors have set up numerous stalls selling fresh produce, often to motorists stuck in traffic or refuelling at the nearby petrol station.

The junction also serves as a terminus for matatus (public minibuses), with touts shouting to potential passengers to fill up. On one side of the road, boda boda operators wait to ferry travellers and residents to their destinations. On the opposite side, shops thrive on the influx of travellers and residents.

But on a recent Saturday, the usually bustling scene was sombre, reminiscent of a war-torn village. The night before, a lorry had lost control and crashed into the stalls, killing more than 50 people. Personal belongings and construction materials were strewn across the centre, and most of the victims were touts, drivers, passengers, hawkers and boda boda operators. The petrol station near the stands was damaged, forcing it to close, and an electricity pole was toppled, causing a blackout in the area.

Rescue operations were underway as the government responded to the incident, while families and relatives sought to confirm the safety of their loved ones. The scene drew the attention of hundreds of curious residents, and a container that had come loose from the truck lay at the scene.

Residents and witnesses expressed shock and concern at the loss of life, with Mr Ben Talam highlighting the importance of the junction as one of the busiest in the county.

Its strategic location between Nakuru, Kericho and Kisumu attracts a wide range of people. James Ngigi, a driver at the junction, noted the unusual delay in picking up passengers as many people refrained from travelling after the accident. Jane Atenga, who narrowly escaped the tragedy, said she had closed her stall earlier than usual and was unaware of the unfolding events until later.