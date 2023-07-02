Normalcy creeping back as traders back at Londiani Junction day after 52 perished

Following the grisly Friday night accident at Londiani Junction, 17 victims have so far been discharged from hospital with 13 still admitted to hospitals in Nakuru and Kericho counties, Labour and Social Protection CS, Beatrice Bore, has announced.

Ms Bore's update comes after a horrific road accident along the Kericho-Nakuru Highway at the Muhoroni turn-off claimed at least 52 lives and left 30 nursing injuries.

Two days after the incident, traders are back to a section of the roadside market.

On Saturday, traders had kept off the roadside market, which is always full of activities, but on Sunday they had returned to the area.

A spot check by the Nation.Africa on Sunday established that traders have started flocking back to the junction which serves as the main shopping centre for residents of Londiani, Chepseon,and Kedowa in Kipkelion Sub-county.

The market is normally teeming with traders mainly women, who have set up numerous stalls selling fresh produce, often to motorists and travellers.

And on Sunday, business in the area had slowly started to get back to usual as the traders displayed their wares right by the roadside.

Literally dancing with death, the traders appear to be pushed by the rising cost of living.

Traders whose stalls were destroyed, were busy picking up the broken pieces and pitching temporary shelters to house their businesses.

Mr Amos Korir, a trader who operates from the highway said that at the time of the accident he was attending to a customer when he heard a loud bang followed with screams.

He said that he was lucky as the accident occurred on the other side of the road, but his friend, a boda boda rider was unlucky.

The father of three said that he had to return to his spot, where he has set up a stall selling fresh produce for the past fifteen years, after only a day in order to fend for his family.

With no other source of livelihood, Mr Korir said that he was forced to return back at the Junction to try his luck.

"We are mourning the loss of our fellow traders, but sadly we have to continue with our businesses. We have families who depend on us. I sell tomatoes which are perishable, on Thursday evening I had ordered for stock which I have to ensure that is done by today," said Mr Korir.

Ms Mercy Kerubo, who hawks potatoes, tomatoes and onions at the Junction said that the accident left residents in shock and mourning for the lives lost.

According to Ms Kerubo, at the time of the incident she had left for home after her neighbour called informing her that her daughter was not feeling well.

She said that due to the unfortunate turn of events, traders kept off the junction but with no other source of livelihood they have been forced to return.

She, however, said that the move by the government to relocate their businesses will affect them as they depend on motorists and travellers who use the highway.

"We have been told to leave the road and move our business to the market kilometres away. We depend on motorists and travellers who use the highway. Many will keep off especially now that the fuel price has increased and many won't come to where we are. I fear that our businesses will go down," she said.

Transport cabinet secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed on Saturday that the government is working on relocating hawkers and open air markets along the highways.

The June 30, accident involved a truck that lost control and rammed into several vehicles and crashed into hawkers by the roadside.