Londiani Junction accident update: 52 dead, 13 undergoing treatment

A total of 25 survivors of the Londiani Junction accident who were admitted at Kericho County Referral Hospital have been discharged from the facility.

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Ms Florence Bore in the latest update on the accident said on Sunday that 13 of the patients are still admitted in hospitals in Kericho and Nakuru counties.

“Eight of the patients are admitted at Nakuru Level 5 hospital while the other five are still undergoing treatment at the Kericho County Referral Hospital. Doctors have indicated that they are out of danger,” Ms Bore said.

She said that the statistics available showed that 78 people were involved in the accident, out of which 49 succumbed to the injuries on Friday while three died in hospital on Saturday.

Ms Bore said 17 of the victims were released from hospital in Kericho on Sunday after responding well to treatment and had been reunited with their families.

“A total of five patients are still admitted at the Kericho County Referral hospital while eight are undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Level 5 hospital,” Ms Bore said at a press briefing on Sunday after condoling with families at Londiani Hospital mortuary who had gone to identify bodies of their loved ones.

Ms Bore commended the Kenya Red Cross for donating a mobile morgue to the Londiani sub-county hospital which she said would allow decent handling of the victims of the accident.

“Information available indicates that 78 people were affected in the accident that occurred on Friday. Some of them were treated in various hospitals and have since been discharged,” Ms Bore stated.

She appealed to members of the public to volunteer information on those who could have been involved in the accident, so as to help in identifying the bodies lying in the mortuary.

The CS, who was accompanied by area Member of Parliament Mr Joseph Cherorot, the Kenya Red Cross Society South Rift Regional Manager Jethro Koech and the Kericho County Executive in charge of Health Brenda Bii said the government will assist the families of those affected in the accident.