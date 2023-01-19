Kericho County Assembly changes again

Kericho County Assembly leadership has changed for the fifth time in five months.

In a tense meeting chaired by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ordered the immediate reinstatement of Kamasian Ward Representative Philip Rono as the Majority Leader.

In the changes, Haroun Rotich of Cheptororiet/Seretut Ward was also retained as the Majority Whip.

Kapsuser Ward Representative Peter Kemoi was dropped from the Majority Whip position (despite earlier being endorsed by the UDA party) in what was seen as an effort to unite the two factions in the assembly.

The move invalidates Vincent Korir's position as the majority leader.

"Mr Gachagua was very candid that the UDA party position must prevail with the Speaker (Dr Mutai) being warned that should he defy the directives, then he will be removed from the position as he is a party member" said a source who attended the meeting.

The meeting at the DP's Harambee Annex office was attended by Senate Majority Leader who is also the Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina and Speaker of the County Assembly Patrick Mautai and the 47 MCAs

Initially, it was only the MCAs who had been invited for the meeting at the DP's office which was pushed from Wednesday to Thursday, but the composition was extended to include the other too elected leaders in the county.

On Sunday, President William Ruto reprimanded the MCAs during a rally at Bomet Green stadium and told them to stop the wrangles and focus on service delivery.

Dr Mutai (Speaker) has been summoned to appear before the UDA party disciplinary committee on Friday to explain himself on how he admitted a team of house leaders other than that which the party had endorsed.

The party through Secretary General Veronica Maina had twice written to the assembly providing directions on the composition of the house leadership team.

In November, Ms Maina disowned changes that had Kapsoit Ward Member of the County Assembly Paul Chirchir as Majority Leader replacing Vincent Korir who had been picked on September 22 by the MCAs during a retreat in Kisumu.

Mr Korir however moved to court to challenge the changes, but even as the hearing if the Mr case proceeded 27 MCAs met in Nakuru on January 8.

As a result, Mr Korir withdrew the case after hammering out a consent with Mr Chirchir which led to High Court Judge Asenath Ongeri directing that he (Korir) be reinstated as the Majority Leader.

When the house reconvened on January 13, the Speaker complied with the court orders delivered the previous day, thus rendering the UDA's position redundant, as Mr Korir bounced back as Majority Leader.

Ms Maina wrote to the Speaker again on January 9, stating that the UDA party had ratified the leadership changes agreed upon by 27 MCAs in Nakuru on January 8

In the Nakuru meeting, Ms Fancy Korir, a nominated Member of the Assembly was picked as Deputy Majority Leader, Kapsuser Ward MCA Peter Kemoi was elected the Chief Whip while nominated MCA Bavina Serem, a former radio journalist was nominated as the deputy Chief Whip.