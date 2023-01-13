Kericho Speaker blocks journalists from covering special sitting

Journalists were on Friday kicked out of the Kericho County Assembly premises ahead of a special sitting to consider the supplementary budget in what was widely expected to be stormy session.

Observers expect the sitting to be stormy due to recent House leadership changes announced last weekend in Nakuru, where Kamsian Ward MCA Mr Philiph Rono was picked as new Majority Leader to replace Kapsoit ward MCA Paul Chirchir.

County Speaker Dr Patrick Mutai directed the Sergeant at Arms to eject about 15 journalists who had gone to cover the session. They included those from Nation Media Group, Royal Media Services, Standard Media Group, K24 and scribes representing local vernacular radio stations.

"Who told you to come here? Get those guys (media) out of here. Let them follow the proceedings online," Dr Mutai told security officers. However, the online link to the session, which was posted on Facebook, was up for less than five minutes before the audio disappeared and eventually being taken down.

The move elicited an exchange of words between Dr Mutai (Speaker) and Deputy Speaker Erick Bett as to who is in charge of the assembly. The latter had earlier given media the go-ahead to cover the session, but this did not go down well with a visibly angry Dr Mutai.

"Who is in charge here? I am the Speaker and I have said the media will stay out. That is final," Dr Mutai told the Deputy Speaker infront of onlookers. Security officers then followed his cue and ordered journalists out.

Chilchilla Ward MCA Hezron led four MCAs in assisting the security officers in implementing the Speaker's order.

The stand-off further proved the sharp division in the leadership of the county assembly that has changed for the third time in four months.

The 47 Members of the Kericho County Assembly are re-convening hardly a week after House leadership changes were effected for the third time.

The sitting also comes two days after the Speaker Mutai received an endorsement of the changes from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Veronica Maina.