University don sworn in as new Kericho County Secretary

A Kabarak university lecturer, Dr Wesley Bor has finally been sworn in as the new County Secretary and head of public service for Kericho County.

It follows the vetting and approval of Dr Bor for appointment to the position by Members of the County Assembly.

His nomination received a setback over a month ago when the MCAs declined to vet him after Governor Erick Mutai forwarded his name to the house along with those of County Executive Committee (CEC) members.

The MCAs argued that due process was not followed by the appointing authority which should have set a selection panel to interview him for the position as required by the law. The move, however, did not invalidate Dr Bor’s candidature for the position.

Three weeks ago, the selection panel was nominated by the Governor comprising of – Mr Rueben Yegon, Ms Doris Ngeno, Kipngeno Cheruiyot (CPA), Ms Eunice Kirui and Mr Wesley Siele – were vetted and approved by the assembly and later sworn into office.

The panel subsequently interviewed Dr Bor and his name was forwarded to the assembly, who approved his appointment to the position.

Dr Bor was on Monday sworn into office by Kericho Chief Magistrate Aziza Ajwang in a ceremony witnessed by the Governor at the county headquarters.

Speaking after the swearing in, Dr Mutai directed Dr Bor to develop a performance contracting tool for the County Executive Committee (CEC) members and the Chief Officers and get a login and log out system for the workers.

He claimed that there were many workers who could not account for what they had done in their offices due to laxity that had creeped into the public service.

Dr Mutai revealed that some employees had served in acting capacity for too long and had not been confirmed in the positions.

“We have many directors who have been serving in an acting capacity for years because we do not have a proper system for promotions,” Dr Mutai said.

“Close to 70 percent of the Sh8 billion we receive from the National Treasury goes to paying salaries for workers in the county. It leaves us with 30 percent for development,” Dr Mutai claimed.

Cases of corruption are rampant in Kericho county, he claimed, with officers breaking procurement rules by authorizing payments for work that had not been done.

“Those officers who have cases before the Ethics and Anti-corruption courts should proceed on compulsory leave as they deal with the matters they have been accused of. We have too many cases being handled by the Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC)” Dr Mutai claimed.

A taskforce on pending bills revealed that there are contractors who billed for work that was not done including ECDE and water projects.

He claimed that there are accountants and procurement officers who colluded to steal from the county and that disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Some of the accountants and procurement officers had allegedly colluded and raised Local Service Orders (LSOs) to generate fictitious bills and payments.

Dr Muai said will offer internship programs to college and university graduates from all the six constituencies – Ainamoi, Kipkelion East, Kipkelion West, Bureti, Belgut and Soin-Sigowet.

Last week, 12 Chief Officers were sworn into office. They are –Ms Rosemary Chelangat (Finance), Mr David Kurgat Kiplangat (Economic Planning), Mr Willy Rop Kiprono (Agriculture), Mr Michael Bett Kiprotich (Livestock and Cooperatives Management, Mr Wesley Koech (Water, Environment, Energy, Forestry, and Natural Resources) Mr Japeth Cheruiyot (Health Services) and Mr Richard Tonui Kibet (Education, Culture, Libraries and Social Services).

Others are –Mr Geoffrey Kipngeno Bett (Information, Communication, and E-Government, Youth Affairs, Gender and Sports), Mr Alphonse Rotich Kipkirui (Land, Housing and Physical Planning), Mr Anderson Terer Cheruiyot (Public Works, Road and Transport), Ms Betsy Chebet (Public Service Management) and Mr Gilbert Kipkirui Bii (Trade, Trade, Industrialization, Innovation, Tourism and Wildlife).

However, the county assembly recently rejected two CEC nominees - Mr Lawrence Kipkoech Bii who had been tapped by the Governor for Education, Culture, Libraries and Social Services docket and Mr Bernard Bii (Trade Industrialization, Innovation and Tourism), were rejected over claims of inexperience.

The CEC nominees who survived vetting are – Mr Leonard Kipkoech Ngetich (Finance and Economic Planning), Mr Daniel Kipkorir Rop (Agricultural, Livestock and Cooperatives Management), Ms Rosemary Chepkirui Rop (Water Environment, Energy, Forestry and Natural Resources), Ms Ednah Chepkirui Tonui (Health), Ms Lawrence Kipkoech Bii (Education, Culture, Libraries and Social Services), Ms Judy Chepkorir (Information Communication Technology), e-government, Youth Affairs and Sports.

The others are - Mr Brian Cheruiyot Langat (Lands, Housing and Physical Planning), Mr Erick Kipngetich Koech (Public Works, Roads and Transport) and Ms Brenda Bii (Public Service Management).









BY VITALIS KIMUTAI

