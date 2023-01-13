Drama as Kericho MCAs come to blows in row over House positions

A bitter fight erupted during a special sitting of Kericho County MCAs on Friday afternoon as different factions of ward representatives rowed over recent House leadership changes.

During the sitting that was meant to deliberate the county's supplementary budget, the situation quickly deteriorated when the matter of fresh leadership changes adopted by Speaker Erick Mutai came up.

Chaos witnessed in Kericho County Assembly; MCAs were having a special sitting to deliberate on house leadership when a wrangle ensued. pic.twitter.com/fo951kchM3 — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) January 13, 2023

The MCAs fought, and in the process broke tables, chairs and tore documents to pieces, with some unsuccessfully attempting to go for the mace so as to nullify the proceedings.

The fight arose following the adoption by the Speaker of a list of House leaders as directed by the High Court on January 12. Londiani ward MCA Vincent Korir, who was last week ousted by Paul Chirchir as Majority Leader, was reinstated in today's changes at the assembly, the fourth in as many months.

Mr Korir had moved to court to challenge the picking of Mr Chirchir to the position. The court ruled in his favour this week, despite a memo to the Assembly from UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina on January 9 stating that the list of leaders agreed upon last Sunday by 27 out of 47 MCAs in a Nakuru hotel was final.

Ms Fancy Korir, a nominated MCA, was also picked as Deputy Majority Leader while Kapsuser Ward MCA Peter Kemoi was picked as the Chief Whip. Nominated MCA Bavina Serem, a former radio journalist, was named deputy Chief Whip.

But in today's session, tension was high when all 47 members re-convened. Both sides engaged in accusations and counter-accusations over the recent change of guard, which was the fourth in as many months.

Ms Maina (UDA Secretary-General), Senate Leader of Majority Aaron Cheruiyot and Kericho Governor Dr Erick Mutai came under attack by the reinstated House leaders amid claims of fanning conflict in the assembly.

The fight overshadowed the unanimous adoption of the Sh8.4 billion supplementary budget tabled by the Executive through Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Kiprotich Rogony, who is also Sigowet ward MCA. Mr Rogony has since been ousted in the new changes by Mr Albert Kipkoech who is the Soliat civic ward MCA.

"We are demanding that UDA takes action against the Speaker for misconduct and defying the party position on House leadership positions. He has usurped the powers of the Appointments Committee in the Assembly by tabling a totally new list of House leaders," said Deputy Speaker Erick Bett at a press conference after the fight.

Media thrown out

Earlier, Speaker Mutai kicked out journalists from the Kericho County Assembly premises ahead of the special sitting. He directed the Sergeant at Arms to eject about 15 journalists who had gone to cover the session. They included those from Nation Media Group, Royal Media Services, Standard Media Group, K24 and scribes representing local vernacular radio stations.

"Who told you to come here? Get those guys (media) out of here. Let them follow the proceedings online," Dr Mutai told security officers. However, the online link to the session, which was posted on Facebook, was up for less than five minutes before the audio disappeared and eventually being taken down.

The move elicited an exchange of words between Dr Mutai and Deputy Speaker Bett as to who is in charge of the assembly. The latter had earlier given media the go-ahead to cover the session, but this did not go down well with a visibly angry Dr Mutai.

"Who is in charge here? I am the Speaker and I have said the media will stay out. That is final," Dr Mutai told the Deputy Speaker infront of onlookers. Security officers then followed his cue and ordered journalists out.