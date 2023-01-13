Kericho MCAs hold special sitting after third leadership change in three months

The 47 Members of the Kericho County Assembly will reconvene today for a special sitting to debate on the supplementary budget, hardly a week after house leadership changes were effected for the third time.

It comes only two days after the Speaker of the Assembly Dr Patrick Mutai received an endorsement of the changes from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Veronica Maina.

Ms Maina's letter written on January 9 was marked as received at the assembly on Wednesday.

"The session is expected to be stormy, not only because of the budget, but the house leadership changes and something else that will crop up. Just wait for the action" A Member of the County Assembly who requested anonymity told the Nation on Friday morning.

The supplementary budget was tabled in the assembly two weeks ago, in what if passed, will give Governor Erick Mutai the impetus to roll out his development agenda and manifesto.

It has also emerged that President William Ruto stepped in to end the wrangles leading to the third set of leaders being picked by 27 of the 47 MCAs at a meeting held in a Nakuru hotel last Sunday.

Dr Ruto, while hosting leaders from Kericho and Bomet counties on December 27, 2022, at State Lodge in Eldoret, is said to have directed the MCAs to immediately resolve the leadership row, unite and focus on service delivery.

"The President was very categorical that he does not condone wrangles and leaders should work harmoniously and deliver on the bottom-up economic model. He stated that the MCAs should go back and resolve the wrangles immediately" said a legislator who attended the meeting hosted by Dr Ruto.

Several other sources, who did not want to be quoted for fear of reprisal, said the MCAs were keen on implementing the directive before the President's planned tour of the neighboring Bomet County on Sunday.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, his Bomet counterpart Professor Hillary Barchok and Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei led the delegation of Members of Parliament and Members of the County Assembly, from the two counties to State House, which was their second session in a month to be hosted by the President.

Ms Maina, the UDA Secretary General has written to the Speaker of the County Assembly Dr Patrick Mutai stating that the party had ratified the changes.

The line-up has Mr Philip Rono of Kamasian Ward in Kipkelion West constituency as the new Majority Leader.

Ms Fancy Korir, a nominated Member of the Assembly was picked as Deputy Majority Leader in the changes.

Kapsuser Ward MCA Peter Kemboi is the Chief Whip while nominated MCA Bavina Serem, a former radio journalist is the deputy chief whip.

"Please note that the party has no objection to the changes on the unanimously agreed Kericho county Assembly House Leadership position as was discussed, agreed and presented to you by the Honorable members as per the minutes from the Empalos hotel (Nakuru) held on January 8,2023" Ms Maina states in the letter dated January 9 to the house Speaker.

Ms Maina stated that any other position on the leadership that is contrary to the one endorsed by the UDA party would be null and void.

The endorsement deals a blow to Kapsoit ward Member of the County Assembly Mr Paul Chirchir who has held the position for the last two months having also been picked by 27 MCAs at a hotel in Kericho.

Londiani ward MCA Vincent Korir was ousted by Mr Chirchir as the majority leader while on a trip to Egypt where he had attended the United Nations climate change conference with Governor Eric Mutai.

Mr Korir, who had been elected as the first Majority leader of the third county assembly during a retreat in Kisumu on November 22, moved to court to challenge the picking of Mr Chirchir to the position with the case set for hearing on January 27, before the High Court sitting in Kericho.

Both Mr Bett and Mr Chirchir were not available for a comment on the new developments on the matter.

Mr Rono has vowed to push for unity among the MCAs and that he will work closely with the county executive to fast track development agenda to benefit the residents of Kericho county.

"There is a need for a unity of purpose among all leaders in the county even as we maintain the independence of the executive and the legislature as provided in the Constitution" Mr Rono said.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Mr Eric Bett said that the leadership changes were aimed at finding a lasting solution to persistent leadership row at the assembly in the last three months.