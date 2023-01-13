EACC to probe Kericho County Assembly leadership chaos

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has condemned the chaos that broke out in the Kericho County Assembly on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the anti-graft agency said such misconduct by state officers is not only an embarrassment to the nation but also takes the country back to a challenge that many county assemblies have managed to overcome, over the years.

“No differences of whatever nature or magnitude should make MCAs or any other state officers engage in physical fights or other unethical conduct. County assemblies should desist from using unorthodox means when resolving differences,” the statement said.

It added: “Notably, the actions of the concerned Kericho MCAs fall outside the prescribed ethics and integrity standards for state officers, as laid out under Chapter Six of the Constitution. Article 73(1)(a) of the Constitution requires state officers to conduct themselves in a manner that shows respect for the people, promotes public confidence and brings honour to the Nation and dignity to the office. Under Article 75(1(c), a state officer is required to behave, whether in public and official life, in private life, or in association with other persons, in a manner that does not demean the office they hold,” the EACC said.