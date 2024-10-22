It wasn’t me, says Governor Mutai’s deputy on ouster motion

Kericho Deputy Governor Fred Kirui has distanced himself from the political tribulations faced by his boss, Governor Erick Mutai, who was impeached by 31 out of 47 MCAs but ultimately saved by the Senate.

The political drama between the two leaders stems from a turbulent relationship marked by five significant fallout incidents over an alleged pre-election agreement for a 60-40 power-sharing arrangement in running the county government.

Despite being elected under President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, Dr Mutai and Mr Kirui have not always aligned on various issues, including the hiring and firing of senior county employees.

On Monday, during a Kericho leaders’ meeting at Kedowa trading centre to discuss development in Kipkelion East Constituency, Mr Kirui broke his silence over the matter.

“I have heard many stories and the social media abuzz with the impeachment proceedings against my boss and final outcome at the Senate. I want to state that as Dr Mutai’s deputy, I did not in any way participate in the preparation of the charges, nor did I fuel it or take part in his defence,” Mr Kirui said.

The professional engineer revealed that their relationship had grown distant and that Dr Mutai did not seek his support to fend off the charges at the county assembly and the Senate.

“I decided to sit back and watch the unfolding scenario praying for Dr Mutai’s strength,” Mr Kirui said at a meeting at Kedowa Trading Centre on Monday.

At the meeting, he was accompanied by Dr Mutai, Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot, Speaker Patrick Mutai and several MCAs.

“As an elder, a professional, a businessman, a farmer and a politician, I cannot have been wishing my boss to fail, even though I would have been the biggest beneficiary.

“Doing that could only be equated to a son praying for his sick and bedridden father to die so he can inherit his wealth. That is un-Godly and unacceptable in the Kipsigis culture and traditions,” Mr Kirui said.

Mr Kirui stated that he would continue to deputise Dr Mutai and that despite the challenges they faced, he would not sabotage his government.

“I am appealing to you Dr Mutai to embrace reconciliation, seek forgiveness and support from the MCAs for whatever mistakes that might have arisen so that we can forge unity and move together forward in serving the people and delivering on our mandate. The politics of 2027 will be sorted by the voters when that time comes based on delivery of services by this administration,” Mr Kirui said.

Sigowet MCA Kiprotich Rogony, who moved the impeachment motion, said he was preparing to revive the case that was shot down in the Senate, with plans to revisit and prosecute it within the next three months.

“I apologise to the governor; this matter may have been construed as a personal fight. It is not personal; it is about managing the resources of the people of Kericho County,” he asserted.

Londiani Ward MCA Vincent Korir stressed the MCAs' commitment to restoring order in revenue collection and management of county resources, especially amid claims of inadequate medicine in public hospitals and questionable tender allocations.

During the meeting, County Assembly Speaker Patrick Mutai was heckled by residents when he declared that he served as a neutral arbiter between the governor and the MCAs.

"Those youths who have been ferried here, bought alcohol, and given handouts to shout me down should leave this meeting. We know who is behind all these,” he retorted

Governor Mutai acknowledged his shortcomings and expressed a desire for forgiveness and unity.

“As a leader and a human being, I may have made mistakes as a matter of omission and commission, but as a first-term governor, I am willing to be corrected. I am honestly sorry for all the mistakes that have arisen in the last two years,” he said.

He thanked the 16 MCAs who stood by him during his political ordeal and acknowledged the democratic right of the 31 who voted for his impeachment.

“I have reached out to Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, all MPs, and Woman Representative, and I am also reaching out to all MCAs for forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity among our leaders,” Governor Mutai revealed.

The county boss was impeached on October 2, with the Senate saving him on October 14. Senate Speaker Amason Kingi subjected the impeachment to a vote, determining whether the 31 MCAs who voted for the impeachment met the two-thirds majority requirement.

Ultimately, senators voted 34 to 10 to save the county boss, concluding that the constitutional threshold had not been met.

The charges against Dr Mutai included gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds, among others.