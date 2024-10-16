Governor Mutai opens up on ‘wild’ sex claims, says he will take legal action against accusers

Sexual misconduct claims in impeachment proceedings against Kericho Governor Erick Mutai have weighed down on his young family.

Dr Mutai has described the claims as fabrications by his detractors to besmirch his character in what stands as the lowest moment of his professional, public, and private life so far.

The governor, in a bid to clear his name, on Wednesday said he was contemplating instituting legal action against the politicians, who made the unsubstantiated claim against him.

“I wish to thank my family, especially my wife, for standing with me over this very trying moment. The allegations made against me were very disturbing,” Dr Mutai stated.

Speaking for the first time on the image-shattering sexual exploitation claims, the governor claimed his detractors stooped too low in their bid to bring him down.

“It was not an easy journey. I would not have gotten where we are and surmounted the challenges without prayers from my family, friends, and supporters. God has made it happen for us,” Dr Mutai said.

Dr Mutai was impeached by 31 out of 47 Members of the Kericho County Assembly on October 2, 2024, following a motion tabled by Sigowet ward Member of the County Assembly, Kiprotich Rogony, as 16 MCAs who supported the governor boycotted the session.

Dr Mutai faced charges of gross violation of the 2010 Constitution, and other laws, abuse of office, flouting the Leadership and Integrity Act, violation of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, misappropriation of public funds, illegal drawing of county revenue, and engaging in indecent sexual acts.

The first-term United Democratic Alliance (UDA) governor was accused of forcing a woman to have unprotected sex.

The victim, who allegedly provided evidence to the assembly, was at the Senate during the impeachment hearing, where she was only identified in the witness list as “Kericho daughter”.

Dressed in a buibui and sunglasses to disguise her identity, the witness created quite a social media buzz as she was ushered into Parliament, in what was said to be in readiness to give evidence in the case facing the governor.

“All the charges leveled against me were fictitious and far removed from reality. I pleaded not guilty to all the charges and I have been discharged from it by the Senate.

“But my being discharged of the charges does not mean that I am a perfect leader. I have my weaknesses and failures like any other leader and human being.

“There are issues in those charges with the potential of wrecking a family. I want to thank my wife for being patient and prayerful throughout the malice and propaganda that was in the air.

“The sexual claims were wild and I am consulting my legal team to take (legal) action against my accusers. It is painful when people fabricate stories and are coached and paid to make accusations against others.

“Apart from destroying me politically, the wild and uncalled-for claims had a high potential of wrecking my family and left a permanent stigma in our minds. This is very deep and personal. I am discussing with my lawyers, not as a governor and a politician, but in my capacity as a husband and a father, to take legal action” Dr Mutai said.

He said there can never be a replacement for a family and that when a wife and children cry over such claims, it leaves a permanent stigma on them.

“We will seek legal redress and justice to send a message that you cannot make such claims and get away with it,” Dr Mutai stated.

He thanked the 16 MCAs, who rallied behind him, Kericho residents, who stood by him, and the 31 MCAs, whom he said exercised their democratic right to push for the impeachment.

“The most important thing right now for all of us as leaders and residents of Kericho is to embrace reconciliation, and unity and seek to roll out development projects to the benefit of the people,” Dr Mutai said.

Earlier, Dr Mutai had asked the MCAs and the residents of Kericho County for forgiveness for any misdeeds he might have committed against them in the two years he has been in office.

After the impeachment proceeding was shot down by the Senate on a technicality, the MCAs said they will chart a new way toward reinstating the charges against the Governor.

“We may be down now, but we are now out in this fight. We will be back,” Mr Rogony said.

However, Dr Mutai has extended an olive branch to the MCAs and the other leaders to unite and serve the residents who voted for them almost to a man in the August 9, 2022, general election.

“I am appealing to the Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, all the Members of Parliament, Members of the County Assembly, opinion leaders, the clergy, and residents of Kericho, that we forget the past, unite, and forge forward together,” Dr Mutai said.