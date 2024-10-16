How man’s plan to enjoy Glen Washington’s show ended in tears, blood

Jimmy Ngugi had hoped for an exciting experience on the night of October 13 during a show by visiting Jamaican reggae star, Glen Washington, at a Naivasha nightclub.

Ngugi and his friends had arrived at the venue looking forward to a fun-filled night. But it wasn’t long before the night turned tragic.

Mr Ngugi,30, had parked his motorcycle outside the entertainment joint when he saw a man seemingly in a drunken stupor urinating on it.

He confronted the man and they had a brief altercation outside the club. The man drew a gun and allegedly shot at him.

It later emerged that the assailant was a police officer attached to the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU).

One of Ngugi’s friends told the Nation that the police officer who was seemingly intoxicated drew his gun and shot him in the neck. He then fled.

"I saw the officer urinating on the motorcycle before the argument ensued. During the altercation, the officer drew his firearm and shot Ngugi. The bullet passed through Ngugi's neck, fracturing his collarbone, “said the friend who sought anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

"My friend Ngugi fell writhing in pain and covered in a pool of blood. We rushed him to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, “added the friend, who witnessed the shooting.

A nurse at the Naivasha sub-county hospital revealed that Ngugi is still undergoing treatment, but is in a critical condition.

Speaking from a hospital bed, he recalled the events before he was shot. “I just wanted to know why he decided to urinate on my motorcycle, instead of going to the washroom, but he shot me in the neck. Luckily l was rushed to the hospital while bleeding, and medics managed to save my life.”

"I am asking the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations to ensure the police officer is arrested and arraigned in court, “added Ngugi in an interview.

His family is now calling for justice, with his mother, Hannah Waceke, expressing her shock after receiving the devastating news of her son's shooting.

Ngugi's mother said that she received a distressing phone call from one of Ngugi's friends informing her that she had been shot where he had attended the night concert.

According to Ms Waceke, her son had informed her that she will go to the club at around 1am only to attend the reggae show by the Jamaican artist.

"My son does not drink, so he had told me he wanted to go and enjoy the music with friends. I want justice for my son. Why did the police officer shoot my son? Why was he allowed to carry a gun to a club, yet he was not on duty? I call upon the relevant agencies to investigate the matter and ensure he is apprehended and charged in court," Ms Waceke told the Nation.

The mother is now demanding justice over the incident.

Nakuru Human Rights Network (Nahurinet) has also petitioned the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, to intervene and expeditiously investigate the shooting.

"We want the DCI and the IG to intervene and expedite the investigations into the shooting, to have the culprit arrested and charged in court. They should also address the rising cases of police brutality in various parts of the country. In Nakuru alone we have had more than five incidents in two months," stated

Nakuru Human Rights Network (Nahurinet) director David Kuria.

"It is not clear why the investigations are not being conducted as expected since the shooting occurred last weekend," added Kuria.

Naivasha sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations Issac Kiama said that the matter was forwarded to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit(CIPU), who have launched investigations into the incident.