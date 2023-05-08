Win for MCAs as push for bodyguards gets backing

The push by the Members of the County Assembly to be provided with security has received the backing of a section of Governors and Senators. The two crops of leaders gave a nod to a petition by the MCAs, saying local legislators should be protected like other elected politicians.

The support followed the killing of Kisa East MCA Mr Stephen Maloba on April 1 at a political function organised by Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka.

Through the County Assembly Forum (CAF), MCAs petitioned the government to provide armed security officers to all the 4,200 MCAs across the country claiming they were operating in a charged environment that exposes them to imminent danger while discharging their duties.

The call has already received support from a section of Senators and Governors who want the matter accorded priority.

Kakamega Senator Mr Boni Khalwale and his Nandi counterpart Samson Cherargei are among those who have supported the initiative.

Mr Khalwale said all elected leaders need to be protected without discrimination.

“Why is it that five out of the six leaders who get elected on the ballot are protected, leaving one group outside?” questioned Mr Khalwale.

Speaking during the burial of Mr Maloba at Munjiti Primary School on Saturday, Governors Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega) and James Orengo (Siaya) promised to present the request in a Council of Governors (CoG) meeting so that all the governors can push for the allocation of security officers to the MCAs.

Their voices came after MCAs from the Kakamega County Assembly claimed their lives were endangered.

Kakamega Assembly minority leader David Ndakwa said MCAs were living within the villages where they work closely with the people and this was exposing them to danger.

“We are always with the people and when our life is threatened, it becomes easy for them to attack us. We need to be protected just like other leaders whom we were elected with on the same day,” said Mr Ndakwa.

Kakamega Speaker James Namatsi said all leaders who appeared on the ballot paper during the election day are assigned security officers except MCAs.

“Why should there be a discrepancy when it comes to security allocation to MCAs yet they campaigned and went to the ballot just like the MP, Senator, Governor, Woman Representative and the President?” he questioned.

Western Region CAF chairman Boaz Omukunda said there was existing enmity between MCAs and MPs over unknown reasons.

He said a section of MPs were furious and scared of MCAs in their constituencies and did not want to work with them closely.

“This kind of relationship is what contributed to the death of our colleague, Mr Maloba. Despite all of us working for the good of the electorate, some MPs are always curious when they see MCAs implementing development projects in their wards,” he said.

Mr Omukunda asked the National Police Service (NPS) to speed up the process of allocating bodyguards to the MCAs.

Busia County Assembly Majority Leader Josephat Wandera said MCAs were marginalised yet they have a lot of responsibilities.

“When it comes to salary payment, MCAs pay is too low. We don’t have a legal kitty to fund development in our areas of jurisdiction and our safety is compromised because we were not allocated security officers. We want our security to be guaranteed,” said Mr Wandera.

Governor Barasa asked all elected leaders to create the synergy to work together irrespective of the seats they hold.

He promised to present the demand for MCAs to be protected during a CoG meeting so that all governors can push for security of the legislators at the county level.

Mr Orengo said every Kenyan deserves to be secured irrespective of their status in the society.

“The bad thing in our society is that only big people are considered for security yet every Kenyan has a life to be protected. Let the MCAs get bodyguards because they deserve it,” he said.

Roots Party leader Mr George Wajackoya said MCAs play crucial roles at the grassroots and should be well enumerated and protected.

He volunteered to lead the MCAs through their Forum to petition for the allocation of security in court.

“I invite the MCAs to my office so that we can plan to move to court to demand bodyguards because their security is at risk,” said Mr Wajackoya.

The leaders called for speedy investigations into the killing of Mr Maloba and have all people implicated in the matter arrested irrespective of their standing in the society.