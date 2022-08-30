Kakamega governor race: Malala concedes defeat, congratulates Fernandes Barasa

Former Senator Cleophas Malala has conceded defeat after losing to ODM candidate Fernandes Barasa in the Kakamega Governor race.

Mr Malala who contested on an ANC ticket described his defeat as a very painful experience and asked other leaders who lose in elections to follow his example by conceding defeat.

Speaking shortly after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had declared Mr Barasa the winner of the election, Mr Malala said he had accepted the outcome of the poll.

Mr Baraza was declared the winner after garnering 192,929 votes against Mr Malala's 159,508 votes.

"I congratulate governor-elect, Fernandes Barasa and his team for their win. It is deserved and indisputable. I am ready to offer any part of my manifesto that they may find suitable in their new government for the progress of Kakamega, I also laud IEBC for conducting free, fair, credible and verifiable elections," Malala said.

Azimio boost

The results of the hotly contested race came as a significant boost to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga, who has filed a petition challenging the election of Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect.

The win by the ODM candidate is also a morale booster to outgoing governor Wycliffe Oparanya who has been campaigning to ensure Mr Barasa, the former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) CEO succeeds him.

Supporters in the Kenya Kwanza camp had predicted a landslide victory for Mr Malala after Dr Ruto was declared president-elect a week ago by the IEBC.

After a fallout with Mr Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has been struggling to consolidate his support in Western and lock out the ODM from the region.

Without divulging details of what could have led to his loss, Mr Malala appeared to lecture election losers to take election defeat positively rather than contesting it.

Mr Malala was joined by former Mumias East MP Mr Benjamin Washiali and their supporters.

"Good tidings ahead"

They said all was not lost and that the loss was just but a pointer to good tidings ahead.

"We call on Kenyans to learn to accept results even if it's bitter," said Mr Malala, who then referred to Mr Odinga as a patriot for standing the pain of past election losses.

"It is (accepting defeat) not an easy thing because Raila has endured it five times," said Mr Malala.

He hailed Dr Ruto, Mr Mudavadi and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team for supporting his bid that he said had just been postponed.

At the same briefing, Mr Washiali congratulated Mr Barasa and his running mate Mr Ayub Savula even as he hailed Mr Malala for conceding defeat.

"Kakamega voters have not rejected you. They have seen a youthful leader in you who has a bright future and you still have that place in future," Mr Washiali told Mr Malala during the briefing.

Earlier, Mr Malala met his campaign team at his Milimani home and informed them to be strong as he is not the first to lose an election.

"I know my supporters are being ridiculed out there. I know it is hurting but I also know that I had more than 160,000 people who believed in my vision," said Mr Malala.

He went on: "I will not leave you (staff and campaign team). In the near future, we will be better. No one stole our votes. What we got was ours."