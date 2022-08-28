Mombasa, Kakamega governor polls Raila Odinga’s big test

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is pulling all the stops to retain his strongholds of Mombasa and Kakamega in tomorrow’s governor races as a loss may have massive political ramifications.

Losing the two seats that his ODM party has held since 2013 in the backdrop of his petition challenging the win of President-elect William Ruto would signal fading political influence in the regions.

Victory by ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir in Mombasa and Fernandes Barasa in Kakamega will imply that Mr Odinga is still relevant and that the two regions are still with him despite the outcome of the disputed presidential election.

Political analysts argue that Dr Ruto would not be much disappointed in a loss in the two races since he does not enjoy massive backing.

A win in any of the seats will, however, provide the necessary political optics for Dr Ruto as he fights to have the Supreme Court judges to uphold his win.

Whoever wins the two seats will also have the control of the Council of Governors (CoG) and may influence its next chairperson.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance has 22 governors elected on its affiliate parties while Azimio has 21 county bosses. Meru Governor Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta) were elected as independents.

The scenario explains why Mr Odinga personally staged campaigns in both Mombasa and Kakamega to rally locals to back his candidates in the elections.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance has fronted outgoing Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and ex-Mombasa senator Hassan Omar to face off with the ODM candidates.

Dr Ruto has kept off the campaigns but has dispatched his allies including Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader to pitch camps in the two areas.

The seats are held by outgoing Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa). The two double as ODM deputy party leaders.

Yesterday, Mr Odinga chaired a meeting of the Azimio secretariat in Nairobi to plan on deployment on Election Day to ensure a win.

Mr Odinga’s campaign board chairperson and outgoing Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi told the Sunday Nation that they are confident of win.

“We feel very confident in the two elections. We have strong candidates and can only expect a win. We met today with the principal to prepare and ensure every ground is covered,” said Mr Muriithi.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi said the two counties remain their strongholds based on the August 9 poll results.

Political analysts Prof Edward Kisiangani said Mr Odinga desperately needs the two seats to confirm that he is still relevant after the August 9 polls.

Prof Kisiangani said that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko may also have some influence in the Mombasa race.