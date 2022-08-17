Buoyed by Ruto win, UDA focuses on Mombasa governor seat

Buoyed by Deputy President William Ruto’s win in the presidential election, the United Democratic Alliance party has exuded confidence that it will win the Mombasa governor seat next Tuesday.

UDA is up against strong competition from Mr Raila Odinga’s ODM, which considers Mombasa one of its political bastions.

According to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) data, the county has 642,362 registered voters. Mr Odinga garnered 161,015 votes, while President-elect William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza received 113,700 votes.

After winning the Nyali parliamentary seat, UDA says its inroads have finally started to pay off in the coastal region.

“Kenyans have made the decision and ultimately we’re confident that we will win the Mombasa governor election as well,” UDA governor candidate Hassan Omar said, former area senator.

Mr Omar is competing for the governor seat against Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir (ODM) and Deputy Governor William Kingi of Pamoja African Alliance.

Also in the race

Mr Daniel Munga Kitsao (Independent), Mr Hezron Awiti (Vibrant Democratic Party), Mr Said Abdalla (Usawa Kwa Wote), Mr Shafii Makazi (Upia) and Mr Antony Chitavi (United Democratic Forum) are also in the race.

Mr Omar told voters to turn up in large numbers and help UDA take the seat. “We’ve shown our opponents that we can do it at the national level. I request you to do the same here at the county level.”

Mr Hamisi Mwaguya (UDA), who lost the Senate race, said: “Let’s prove them wrong next week. They rigged us at the Senate level but we’re going to emerge the winners in the gubernatorial race.”

But ODM says the governor race is the party’s to lose.

“As a party, we’ve delivered in this county; there’s no doubt in that. Next, we are going to secure the gubernatorial seat come August 23,” Senator-elect Mohamed Faki of ODM said.

However, political analyst Prof Herman Manyora said: “It’s obvious that the candidates in those races, who are on the side of Dr William Ruto, have an advantage over those from the Raila Odinga political formation.

Suspended polls

“People naturally want to associate themselves with victory. But it’s important to remember that politics is not always linear. So something unexpected may still happen.”