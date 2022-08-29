ODM's Fernandes Barasa leads in Kakamega governor race

Orange Democratic Movement candidate Fernandes Barasa has opened a narrow lead against Cleophas Malala of Amani National Congress in the Kakamega gubernatorial race according to provisional results from five of the 12 constituencies.

By11pm on Monday, provisional results from Ikolomani, Shinyalu, Butere, Likuyani and Lurambi constituencies put Mr Barasa in the lead with 28,941 votes against Mr Malala’s 21,799 votes.

According to the tallies from Ikolomani constituency, Mr Barasa had garnered 6,499 votes from 60 polling stations while Mr Malala had 5,930 votes.

In Shinyalu constituency, results from 17 polling stations indicated that Mr Barasa had 1,447 votes while Mr Malala had garnered 1,458 votes.

In Lurambi constituency, Mr Malala was ahead with 8,789 votes from 73 polling station out of 176 polling centres, while Mr Barasa had garnered 8,074 votes.

In Butere constituency, Mr Barasa had 5,640 votes while Mr Malala had 2,204 votes. In Likuyani constituency, Mr Barasa was ahead with 7,281 votes while Mr Malala trailed with 3,418 votes.