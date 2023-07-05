Kenya Power staff assault: Police confiscate MP Nimrod Mbai firearm

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday withdrew the firearm of embattled Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai before he was released on police cash bail of Sh50,000.

He is to appear in court on July 11, 2023.

The legislator had turned himself in at Kitengela Police Station on Wednesday over an assault case involving a Kenya Power engineer on Monday, which was captured in a video that has since gone viral.

After a morning circus on Wednesday, in the hands of detectives at Kajiado Magistrate's Court, with no preferred charges, he was taken back to Kitengela Police Station in the afternoon where the MP was asked to surrender his firearm.

He said he had left his licensed pistol at his home in Kitengela.

Eventually, he was forced to accompany detectives to his home to retrieve the firearm.

In a show of solidarity, his lawyer, several constituents and former Mbooni East MP Kisoi Munyau kept him company.

Apart from the assault case, Mr Mbai is also facing other charges of illegal association of power contrary to the law.

Mr Mbai was allegedly caught on camera assaulting a Kenya Power engineer and threatening to shoot him at his Acacia, Kitengela home on Monday.

On Tuesday, Kenya Power officers disconnected power to the palatial house under construction and recovered stolen aluminium cables and an electricity meter.

The Kenya Power officers were at MP's mansion to disconnect the electricity, which they said had been illegally connected, following an outcry from the neighbourhood whose electricity had become dim and faulty before it was discovered that a massive illegal connection had been made to the MP's house.

In the now viral video doing the rounds on social media, the MP can be seen hurling insults at Kenya Power officials before repeatedly slapping one of them during the incident, which took place on Monday.