MP Nimrod Mbai attacks Kenya Power engineer seeking to remove illegal connection

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai is in a spot for assaulting a Kenya Power engineer who was sent to disconnect an illegal electricity connection at his Kitengela Acacia home.

In a video seen by the Nation, the second-term MP can be heard insulting Kenya Power officials before violently slapping one of the engineers. The incident happened on Monday evening.

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai assaults Kenya Power officer over disconnection of power at his Kitengela home. pic.twitter.com/2OhAagrEVA — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 4, 2023

In the video, Mr Mbai also tries to pull out what looks like a pistol from his waist.

"The president is on record saying if you are found to have connected to power illegally, you will get a metre box (sic). You want to cut power to my children. I am a man, I can't allow that...'' he warns holding the engineer by his jacket collar.

The incident was reported at the Kitengela Police Station and investigations have been launched. Isinya Sub-County DCI boss Benjamin Ndubai said they had launched investigations into the incident.

"The matter was reported and we have launched investigation over the incident. We will act according to the law in due course," he said.

A detective privy to the investigation told the Nation that the legislator will be arrested and charged in court.

"He will face the law in due course, no one is above the law," he said.

But on Tuesday, Kenya Power officials, accompanied by a contingent of police officers, cut the power lines and arrested two workers at the palatial house that is under construction.

Mr Mbai was not present during the operation, which lasted about two hours.

Kenya Power officials recovered an illegal electricity meter and aluminium cables from one of the stores, as well as Rural Electrification Authority and Kenya Power cables hidden in unfinished buildings.

The MP is said to have put up an illegal power line stretching more than a kilometre.

Kenya Power senior security officer Peter Kathusia said the power line was dangerous and overstretched the nearby power transformer.

He added that the legislator had not applied for the electricity as required by law.

"We have recovered KPLC aluminium power cables and a metre from the house. We will also pull down the entire power line. Such an illegal power line amounts to a time bomb for the occupants of the house," he said.

Kenya Power engineers have taken all safety precautions as the hanging cables could have caused electrocution.

The ongoing operation is aimed at disconnecting all illegally connected power lines to private homes and institutions in Isinya sub-county.

Those arrested are being held at Kitengela Police Station.