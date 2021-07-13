Crime thrives after Kenya Power uproots transformers in city crackdown

transformer mukuru

A transformer that was targeted by Kenya Power in a crackdown in Mukuru slum, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

The crackdown on illegal power connections in Nairobi has intensified as the government targets lawbreakers in informal settlements, leading to a spike in criminal activity in some areas left in total darkness and at the mercy of thugs at night.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kiambaa poll big test for Nyoro

  2. Young mother accused of dumping newborn baby in a toilet

  3. Sharon Otieno: Police failed to lift finger prints from scene

  4. PRIME Nakuru tycoons’ families bitter inheritance battles

  5. Man who defiled neighbour's toddler gets life in jail

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.