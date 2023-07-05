MP Nimrod Mbai surrenders to police after attacking Kenya Power employee

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai has turned himself in at Kitengela police station after he was accused of assaulting a Kenya Power engineer.

Mbai is in custody for allegedly slapping a Kenya Power engineer who was trying to disconnect an illegal power line at the MP's home in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

He is due to be arraigned at the Kajiado Magistrate's Court today, Wednesday 5 July.

In a now viral video doing the rounds on social media, the MP can be seen hurling insults at Kenya Power officials before repeatedly slapping one of them during the incident, which took place on Monday.

The MP can also be seen reaching for his gun and trying to pull it out in a fit of rage.

In response to the incident, agitated KPLC workers staged a peaceful protest from the company's offices in Epza to Kitengela police station, condemning the incident.

It is alleged that the visit of the electricity workers was prompted by an outcry from the neighbourhood, where it was reported that the electricity had become dim and faulty. A massive illegal connection to the MP's house was allegedly found.

A scuffle ensued when the Mp instead engaged in a verbal altercation with KPLC officials, before physically assaulting the company's engineer.

The workers say that attacks on officials at work are a common occurrence, with some individuals allegedly defying KPLC regulations and continuing to use unmetered electricity.

They want the government to take a clear stance on illegal connections, citing frustration with senior government officials who instruct them to waive fees for some users and companies.

The workers are now appealing to relevant stakeholders to ensure that justice is done to the assaulted engineer.

Various KPLC materials were recovered from the Mp's house after the incident.