Two shot dead in Isiolo night attack

Three young men graze along the Isiolo-Moyale highway. Two men were shot dead on Monday night by armed bandits at Lakole, Merti, Isiolo county.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Police in Merti, Isiolo have launched a manhunt for criminals who shot dead two men at Lakole area on Monday night.

