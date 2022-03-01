Two shot dead in Isiolo night attack

Police in Merti, Isiolo have launched a manhunt for criminals who shot dead two men at Lakole area on Monday night.

Bodies of the two, suspected to have been killed by armed bandits from the neighbouring Garissa County, were found lying by the roadside with gunshot wounds at 10pm.

Police officers also recovered a motorcycle from the scene.

“The attack is suspected to have been carried out by bandits from a neighbouring county,” a police report read in part.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said security had been beefed up in the area where tension has been building up.

He said investigations were underway to establish the motive of the attack.

“We have already deployed officers to the area as investigations continue,” Mr Omoding told Nation.Africa.

Recover 187 stolen goats

Proliferation of illegal firearms has been blamed for the surge in attacks majorly aimed at displacing communities from their land or taking over ownership of resources such as pastures and water.

An armed suspect was two weeks ago arrested with a G3 rifle after a shootout between armed bandits and police officers on a mission to recover 187 stolen goats whose footprints had been traced to the Sarova Shaba area.

Meanwhile, local leaders have asked police to beef up security in the area and neighbouring villages to allow residents to continue with their businesses uninterrupted.

While condoling with bereaved families, Bulapesa MCA aspirant Ms Lydia Ngichili asked security officers to intensify patrols in the area and other hotspots.