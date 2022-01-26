Freewheeling gangs terrorise Isiolo traders, boda boda riders

Residents of Bulapesa and Wabera wards in Isiolo County are a worried lot following the re-emergence of an armed gang that has been terrorising them at night.

The two neighbouring wards are the most populous among the 10 in Isiolo, with Wabera hosting, among others, the county government and police headquarters, referral hospital and Isiolo International Airport.

Residents have borne the brunt of attacks perpetrated by groups of armed criminals out to kill, maim and steal, but what is worrying is proliferation of illegal firearms.

They say there has been a surge in night robberies and burglaries in Kulamawe, Bula, Kiwanjani and Mwangaza. But police insist the cases are not reported.

The criminals, who are normally on foot and sometimes on motorbikes, operate in groups, with one keeping watch as others unleash terror. They target traders and boda boda riders, according to residents.

Riders killed

In March last year, more than 10 riders reported being robbed of their motorcycles, with two killed in unclear circumstances in two separate incidents on the night of March 17.

One of the riders, whose body was found near a school, had injuries in the head inflicted with a blunt object.

Among those robbed was Hadon Mwiti, from Bulapesa, who had parked his motorcycle outside his electronics shop at around 9pm as he completed chores in the house at the back of the shop.

The Nation is reliably informed that the gang, after stealing motorcycles, dismantles them and sells them as spare parts to local dealers and those in neighbouring counties.

Two months after the killings of the pair for allegedly refusing to let go of their motorbikes, a cleric and a 14-year-old boy were shot when an armed gang raided Mwangaza trading centre and walked away with over 80 goats.

The cleric was at his goat pen when he was shot in the left leg by the criminals, who stole dozens of his goats before shooting the boy, who was rushing home minutes past the 10pm curfew that was in force then. He was shot in the stomach.

No criminal arrested

While 42 goats were recovered days later, none of the criminals was arrested and neither has the rifle they used been seized.

Earlier this month, a gang of three armed with machetes, metal bars and other crude weapons and riding a motorbike descended on several traders and residents, robbing them of money and items of unknown value, before one of them, the driver, was cornered by the public and subjected to mob justice.

Among the survivors of the attack was Mr John Mutembei, who was accosted several metres from his house, badly wounded and robbed of Sh3,200 meant for rent.

“It was around 9pm at night when they attacked me. They first asked me to stop but I started running but they ran after me and grabbed me by the shoulders,” the father of one told Nation.Africa

“They ordered me to sit on the ground before one of them hit me with a panga in the head.”

Minutes later, the criminals stole a phone from a man near Waso Primary School and injured him in his head, hand and legs before proceeding to Soko Mjinga, about 400 metres away, and broke into several shops and stole items and money before fleeing.

It is while heading towards Kambi ya Juu after the three incidents that some residents identified them and engaged them in a chase, arresting the motorcycle driver, who was later rescued by police officers from the Kulamawe station and rushed to Isiolo Referral Hospital.

During the wee hours of Monday morning, an armed gang shot dead a rider and robbed him of his motorcycle in Kiwanjani, near Isiolo International Airport.

Police reports indicate that Mr Abdullahi Ali, 30, had a gunshot wound in the back of his head and that a spent cartridge and his motorcycle’s remote control were recovered from the scene.

Gunshots

Residents reported hearing gunshots at around 3.30am before a local administrator reported the incident.

Police are treating the incident as a robbery but residents have demanded thorough investigations to establish any other motive, including spreading fear.

Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander George Kariuki said a manhunt for the criminals had been launched and that they were following crucial leads but refused to divulge more information on the progress of investigations.

Mr Kariuki said a pistol was used in the shooting.

“We are following some tangible leads to arrest the criminals and seize the firearm but I cannot disclose [details] at this stage,” he said.

Some of the traders who spoke to Nation.Africa said their businesses had been hurt as they must close early to avoid the wrath of the criminals.

“You cannot predict when the criminals will attack and have to exercise extra caution,” a Kiwanjani trader said, adding that he was struggling to fend for his family.

Another businesswoman wondered how the criminals were attacking frequently without fearing police officers who patrol at night.

“It is not once you will hear gunshots at night. We are living in fear and call upon the police to crack down on the criminals, who mostly fire in the air to scare off residents so that they can rob people,” she said.

So feared are some of the gangs that residents speak about them in hushed tones for fear of reprisals.

Apprehensive as campaigns approach

Residents in the two wards were apprehensive that the attacks could become more frequent with political campaigns starting.

“We fear for our lives, especially now that we are getting into campaign times. Something should be done and done fast to ensure we have enough security for ourselves and our properties,” a resident of Mwangaza said.

Some of those who spoke to Nation.Africa blamed the rising insecurity on the lack of security lights, with criminals taking advantage of the darkness to unleash terror.

They accused police of not doing enough to protect them, and local leaders, including the governor, senator, MPs and MCAs, of remaining silent as they suffered at the hands of criminals.

“The way the cases are being handled makes us feel our leaders are not concerned about what we have been going through,” Ms Brenda Kirigu said.

Residents said they were no longer reporting burglaries as they had lost confidence in the police.