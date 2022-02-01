Isiolo bandit attack prime suspect arrested

Police in Isiolo have arrested a prime suspect in connection to the Monday bandit attack which left an officer dead at Loruko Police Post near Isiolo/Samburu border.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested at a public baraza on Tuesday morning. During the Monday night attack, two G3 rifles loaded with over 50 rounds of ammunition were stolen.

Only two of the nine officers attached to the station were at the post during the raid by four armed men. One of the officers, Police Constable Correl Boaz Omondi escaped death by a whisker. He had gone to a nearby school to make a phone call.

Police Constable Francis Njeru succumbed to three gunshot wounds. Three spent cartridges and his mobile phone were recovered from the scene.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the suspect was being interrogated as a manhunt for three other criminals was intensified.

Police reports indicate that the four men, who rode on a motorbike, fled towards Samburu after committing the crime.

This comes even as questions emerge on how the attackers could have raided the police station while knowing that the establishment had nine armed police officers.

While saying the criminals took advantage of the police officers’ laxity, Mr Omoding revealed that action will be taken against Corporal Andrew Mwaura, the officer in charge of the station, who was reportedly on leave, for not delegating duties well.

The other six officers who were not at the work station will not be spared either, he said.

“We will take legal action against him for not doing his work just like the other officers. Where were they, and who gave them the permission?” he posed.

The administrator said that every police officer must remain steadfast in protecting Kenyans and their property and those who are not ready to work should quit.

“Our officers should take their work seriously. Those who want to leave their workstations at will should inform us so that we relieve them of their duties,” the administrator said.

He ordered the criminals to surrender the government firearms.

A contingency of police officers has been deployed to hunt down the criminals and beef up security in the area.

Mr Omoding also ordered residents to hand over illegal guns to police saying they had enough officers to protect them.

The banditry attacks have been blamed over proliferation of illegal firearms among the residents.

“Disarmament is inevitable if they (residents) fail to surrender the illegal guns,” he maintained.