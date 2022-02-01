Isiolo bandit attack prime suspect arrested

Police in Isiolo have arrested a prime suspect in connection to the bandit attack which left an officer dead at Loruko Police Post near Isiolo/Samburu border

Police in Isiolo have arrested a prime suspect in connection to the Monday bandit attack which left an officer dead at Loruko Police Post near Isiolo/Samburu border.

