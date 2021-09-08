Herder killed, five injured in Isiolo bandit attack

Isiolo herders

Animals grazing along the Isiolo-Moyale road.  A herder was on September 7, 2021 and five injured in a bandit attack in Hare Dida near the Isiolo-Samburu border.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

One person has been killed and five injured in a bandit attack in Hare Dida near the Isiolo-Samburu border.

