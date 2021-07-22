Police probe political link to deadly attacks in Isiolo

Isiolo attacks

A herder watches over his camels at Tractor area in Ngaremara, Isiolo on July 22, 2021. Police in Isiolo are investigating claims that politicians are linked to violence that has rocked the area for the last three months.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Police in Isiolo are investigating claims that politicians are linked to violence that has rocked the area for the last three months, leading to the deaths of 21 people, in bid to bring to book the faceless people behind the killings.

