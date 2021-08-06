Tension high after bandits kill herder, steal animals in Baringo South

  • Residents are now fearful that criminals are hiding in bushes and planning to steal from herders who have moved to the region in search of pasture.

Tension is high in Baringo South’s insecurity-prone Arabal area after a herder was shot dead by armed criminals who stole 38 cattle.

