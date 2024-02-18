Isiolo woman surrenders to police after husband dies of stab wounds

Police in Isiolo are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of a man in Poolman area in Bulapesa Ward, Isiolo North Constituency on Saturday night.

The man's wife surrendered to police after allegedly stabbing her husband several times and leaving him for dead. The man died shortly afterwards while receiving treatment at Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Eyewitnesses told the Nation that the deceased was rushed to the hospital bleeding profusely. He was stabbed several times in his stomach.

Isiolo Sub-County Police boss William Kiambi said the woman was being interrogated as detectives try to unravel the motive behind the attack.

"The suspect is in custody and helping our team to establish what happened before the tragic incident," Mr Kiambi said. He urged couples to use dialogue to resolve conflicts and shun violence.

Neighbours, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, told the Nation that the young couple had been involved in a domestic dispute.

"At some point, they were advised to go their separate ways, but they agreed to give it one last try, only for the violence to claim the man's life," a neighbour said.